Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are Officially Dating After Months of Rumored Romance

The couple’s relationship status update came five months after the 24-year-old Euphoria star and the 22-year-old social media influencer sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were photographed together over coffee in Los Angeles.

“They both recently broke off the relationship, so they are not in a hurry with anything serious,” a source told Us at the time. The Kissing Booth actor broke up with Kaia Gerber a month earlier, while the YouTuber announced his separation from temporary boyfriend Jackson Gati in August 2021.

“So far everything is going well, and there are sparks between them,” the insider added about the romance between Elordi and Giannulli, which has only heated up since then.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted in a Los Angeles park with their dogs, smiling and talking while staying close, playing with the puppies.

In recent years, the personal lives of both stars have made headlines. Elordi dated fellow “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King from 2017 to August 2018. (Despite their breakup, the couple continued to work together on the sequels of the “Kissing Booth” of the Netflix franchise, the last part of which was released in August 2021.) In 2020, he continued to work on his “Euphoria”. a colleague in the film Zendaya, although they broke up in the same year. In October of the following year, a month after rumors of an affair with 20-year-old Gerber, the Australian-born model confirmed their relationship on social media.

In June 2021, Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, talked about the actor in an interview with Vogue.

“The opportunity to be with someone I trust when we don’t want anything from each other, to have such a safe, stable relationship, really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it means to love without conditions. she blurted out at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, and love is actually seeing someone.”

Five months later, she and Elordi broke off the relationship, as then confirmed by Us. Kaia has since started dating Elvis star Austin Butler, making her red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2022 earlier this month.

For her part, Giannulli was involved with Tyler Greenwald for two years before the former couple ended their relationship in 2018. She then dated 26-year-old Gati for many years.

The graduate of the 22nd season of Dancing with the Stars and the musician first broke up in May 2019, but in August they got back together. Two years later, they briefly broke up in early October 2021, but rumors of a reconciliation were born later that month. A few days before the revival of their romance, Giannulli was forced to refute rumors that she and DWTS dance professional Val Chmerkovskiy had an affair.

“I’m just going to be very direct and straightforward and just say that Val and I are not dating. We’ve never met,” the social media star shared via TikTok in October 2021. “It’s all a rumor; we’re really good friends and I adore his wife [Jenna Johnson].”