Jackson Wang to release new single

Jackson Wang joined the DJs that make up Galantis for a collaboration that will premiere very soon. Recently, an interaction on Twitter between the accounts of these artists sparked the excitement of fans at a possible collaboration, but Jackson Wang and Galantis were already giving a small preview of the song they had prepared together.

After the Swedish DJ and producer duo mentioned Jackson in a tweet suggesting that he collaborate for a song, Wang Jia Er quoted this publication adding the phrase ‘Pretty Please’, agreeing to this proposal.

However, Galantis and Jackson were giving a spoiler for the collaboration that was just announced, as the song they worked on together will be called ‘Pretty Please’.

This collaborative tune will be released on September 4 and Jackson Wang has already revealed the first image to promote this single.

With a black background, the image shows the title of the melody written in vibrant red, however, some Chinese characters are also shown in this box, which has sparked interest in the language in which the melody will be played.

This has been a busy season for Jackson Wang, as in addition to being part of the Street Dance Of China show, he has launched the first line of clothing items for TEAM WANG with the opening of a Pop-Up Store.



