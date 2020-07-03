Jackson Wang releases a remix of 100 Ways with MK

After releasing a new video for 100 Ways, the remix of MK with Jackson was shown to idol fans. After the release of 100 Ways , Jackson prepared some surprises alongside 88rising .

A few months have passed since the release of the music video that Jackson filmed for the song 100 Ways , the first melody that premiered in collaboration with 88rising .

Now 88rising has shared with his fans the remix MarcKinchen, better known as MK , created for this song.

This remix was released just a few days after Jackson and 88rising celebrated the arrival of 100 Ways to the Top 30 of the songs heard on the radio within the United States, for which they showed a new version of the video clip where we see Jackson having fun within your room.

ss from 100 Ways Jackson Wang Loves You ss it while it was playing haha#100Ways #JacksonWang @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/Pi3E95mfqa — ✨ (@trustmyloveg7) July 1, 2020

88rising thanked all the fans and those who made this possible, so they hope that the MK remix will also have a great reception.

Jackson is preparing for the opening of the first Pop Up Store of TEAM WANG and some of the designs that will be for sale have already been shared on his social networks.

Listen to the remix that MK created for 100 Ways below:



