Jackson Wang joins the soundtrack for the new movie “Minions”

A new film with the story of Minions and Gru is getting closer, the premiere will take place this summer and will include music by Jackson Wang and great world music stars, what can we expect from the soundtrack?

After the success of Despicable Me, the minion characters received their own recognition, and for this reason they also appear in some films. A new story is coming, and we will meet a very small GRU accompanied by faithful yellow creatures.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will be released this summer, and although expectations for a funny movie have started to grow thanks to trailers, teasers and new tracks, now the soundtrack has given fans a big surprise.

Jackson Wang was recently confirmed as one of the soundtrack artists, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about his song.

JACKSON WANG SPITS RETRO STYLE IN “MINIONS: NURTURING GRU”

In social networks, Minions and the Illumination production company published a list of artists who composed the soundtrack to this new story. Diana Ross and Tame Impala top the list, followed by H.E.R., Jackson Wang, G.EM. St. Vincent, Verdi White and others.

The soundtrack to the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will use retro melodies, in particular tracks from the 70s. Apparently, the GOT7 member will perform Born To Be Alive, a song by Patrick Hernandez released in 1979. Can you imagine this single with his voice?

WHEN IS JACKSON WANG’S DELIVERY FOR MINIONS: GRU PREMIERE PREMIERE?

It was announced that the soundtrack to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and the film itself will be released on July 1, 2022, so if you have plans to go to the cinema, now you know which production cannot be missed.

Don’t leave Rex Nation, find out more about Jackson Wang’s projects and everything we know about his return with the GOT7 members.

On the other hand, the girls from Secret Number are also preparing to release more music and have released a mysterious teaser that has aroused the curiosity of their fans.