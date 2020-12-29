Jackson Wang closes 2020 with a message of reflection

The GOT7 member dedicated a special post for the closing of the year that is getting closer and closer. Over the past few months, Jackson shared inspiring messages with his followers, now saying goodbye to the last month and getting ready for a new beginning.

The idol has been active through his Instagram account, where in addition to posting about his work, he also found a place to stay connected with his fans. Now that a cycle is about to come to an end, Jackson shared a reflective post.

The singer shared a couple of black and white photos where he is wearing a black vest from the TEAM WANG line , one of his arms is kept completely exposed revealing his tattoos, but also included a special message according to the occasion.

JACKSON IS READY FOR WHAT 2021 BRINGS

The Hong Kong-born idol accompanied his photos with a message that shows his appreciation for everything he has experienced and also his determination to face new challenges.

2020, almost 2021. There are a few days left. I had a moment to reflect on a few things, Always blessed, thankful. I will work harder next year

