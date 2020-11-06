Jack’s lie to his wife is revealed

This Is Us revealed the immediate aftermath of Rebecca’s source break, which was the first scene in the series when it debuted in 2016, showing the young couple heading to the hospital.

The normally calm and collected Jack from This Is Us told Rebecca that he even brought a razor in case she wanted to shave off his entire facial hair. This seemed to annoy her explaining that she really loves her beard.

But, if she ever changes her mind, she made him promise that she would not leave a mustache, to which Jack vowed that she would “never ever have only a mustache”. The problem is, this directly contradicts the appearance of the This Is Us character in her older years.

Specifically, he sported a ’70s-style mustache while the Big Three were in elementary school, and then a mustache and goatee combination during their high school years until his death in This Is Us.

To be fair, there are only few men who can pull off this look in This Is Us, so while Rebecca may not exactly agree with her husband’s facial hair options, she couldn’t argue with the fact that she still it looked good.

Furthermore, given that the series is ingrained in the couple’s relationship over the years, it’s safe to assume that there will be no shortage of romantic moments between the couple in the upcoming episodes of This Is Us.



