Jackie Goldschneider: Teresa Giudice will never develop after “classless” behavior of “RHONJ”

Still the same. Teresa Giudice fiercely defended fiance Luis Ruelas during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, going so far as to pour booze on co-star Margaret Josephs after she questioned Luis’ past.

“Use your words, even if it’s swearing, for example, shout as loud as you want, but the minute you throw something at someone or physically attack them, it just goes into territory, which is so classless that I don’t think it applies.” to housewives.”

Jackie, 45, told us that Theresa, 49, has shown no remorse for her actions at the upcoming reunion, saying she doesn’t think Theresa will ever “develop,” even though she “wants to get better” for her future husband.

“[Luis] doesn’t like fights, as far as I know. He wants her to be friends with everyone, and he wants to be friends with all husbands,” Jackie explained to us. “I think maybe if he could influence her, I think maybe it would lead her in the right direction, but by itself I just don’t see it. There really was no remorse.”

Several actors questioned Louis’ past relationships, which forced the author of Standing Strong to take a defensive position.

“She can attack, but as soon as you approach her, she just thinks she’s on a different level than everyone else and deserves, you know, a ‘kiss the ring’ kind of respect,” the Bravo star told us. “I don’t think anyone else sees it that way. She just explodes if you disrespect her.”

The ladies will be fighting at the upcoming RHONJ reunion, which Jackie describes as “explosive” and “messy.”

“There were no warm and fluffy feelings at all and there were quarrels that you don’t expect,” Jackie explained. “It’s like, ‘Where are you going from here?’ I just don’t know how some people will find their way back to a good place, but I think it remains to be seen.”