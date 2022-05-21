Jackie Goldschneider from RHONJ tells why Tracy Johnson didn’t participate in the reunion of the 12th season

A mystery, no more. Jackie Goldschneider understands why Tracy Johnson was absent from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion in season 12-her tea just wasn’t hot enough.

“She was there for a very long time, she looked great and she was wearing an amazing gold dress,” the New York native said on the episode of Virtual Real Tea on page six on Friday, May 20. “But I don’t think Tracy said anything groundbreaking at the reunion he was supposed to be at.”

The 45-year-old Fordham University graduate explained that the film crew had to “make a choice” about what to leave in the three-part crowded event, and 35-year-old Johnson most likely did not contribute anything critical. However, Goldschneider insisted that the former “Today” show intern is still “important to the cast.”

“[She offered] to move forward in some storylines, especially in the family part with Melissa [Gorga] and Teresa [Giudice],” a freelance journalist who has been a regular on the Bravo series for four seasons in a row. — they were talking about Johnson at the time.

The reality star also applauded the Mount St. Mary’s alum for defending 43-year-old Gorga from 50-year-old Giudice after the two daughters-in-law had a disagreement.

“She kind of stepped in and mediated it,” the mother—of-four said, adding that Johnson’s obstacle course “was one of the biggest scenes of the season.”

The walk, which was supposed to be a rapprochement between women from New Jersey, led to a lot of explosive arguments, including between Johnson and the author of Standing Strong.

“Teresa likes to challenge her that [Tracy] was a ‘babysitter’ when she met Tiki,” Goldschneider said of Giudice’s comments during the May 30 episode of The Real Housewives, which claimed Johnson was Tiki Barber’s husband’s babysitter when they met. “It’s been such a long day.”

The Bravo newcomer, who joined the show in season 12 as Gorga’s “friend,” tied the knot with the 47-year-old Barber in July 2012 after he broke up with ex-wife Gina Cha in 2010. The couple share daughters Brooklyn, 9, and Tegan, 6 (the NFL player also has a son, Atiim Kiambu Jr., 19, son Chaison, 18, and twin daughters Riley and Ella, 11, from Cha, 34).

“I was crying. I don’t think they showed it, but I cried,” Tracey said. “I thought, ‘I’m sorry. I brought you [Tiki] to these crazy people.” It was like an image of a zoo. It’s like the animals were released from their cages.”

Goldschneider, for her part, told us in April that she has “no warm and fuzzy feelings” for Giudice, adding that she doesn’t think the Fast & Fit author will ever “evolve.”