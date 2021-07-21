Jackass 4: Movie Trailer Brings Lots of Bruises and Weirdness; Look!

Jackass 4: After more than a decade, the cast of Jackass reunites again for a new show of stunts going wrong and bizarre. Today (20), Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Jackass Forever, the new film in the franchise.

The film puts together Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy, with new members, mixing two generations of people stubborn to get hurt physically. The trailer shows classic people throws, with a certain amount of extravagance, but also adds wild animals and other exaggerations typical of the group.

According to the official synopsis: “Celebrating the joy of being back with their best friends and a perfectly executed scene for a clean shot to the lows, the original Jackass team returns for another round of hilarious, absurd and often dangerous performances. comedy with a little help from an exciting and exciting new cast. Johnny and his crew push the envelope in Jackass Forever.”

Jackass debuted in April 2000 as a series on MTV. The program gained popularity over time, which yielded a first movie, released in 2002. Since then, the group has released another 6 movies and a game for PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable and Nintendo DS.

Jackass 4 hits theaters on October 21st.