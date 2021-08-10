Jackass 4: Bam Margera Sues Film Cast and Crew

Jackass 4: Actor and skateboarder Bam Margera has decided to file suit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze to block the release of Jackass Forever. He filed a lawsuit last Monday (9), claiming he was unfairly fired from the film.

Margera was fired last year after allegedly violating a “welfare agreement”. The fact would have occurred in 2019, when he underwent “countless breath and urine tests” as a requirement to continue in all future projects of the Jackass franchise.

The actor claims he did not violate the terms, although he tested positive for Adderall, a stimulant used, among other things, to treat narcolepsy and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Margera claims to have a prescription and use the drug for therapeutic purposes.

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be tolerated,” says the lawsuit. “Margera was forced to undergo psychological torture in the form of a false Welfare Agreement which was then terminated for her class status due to her medical condition and her complaints about the Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards her.”

The actor has been in and out of rehab several times over the past decade, following the death of colleague and friend Ryan Dunn. In a statement, the skater said he was devastated by the decision of Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the team to remove him from the project.

“I’m nervous, angry, hurt and destroyed that Johnny, Jeff, Spike, the studio and the producers stole my creativity, content and scenes to make this movie, fired me for no reason and refuse to pay me for my work.” said Margera in a statement. “I created this franchise before any of these guys got involved with it.”

Jackass Forever arrives in Brazilian cinemas on October 21st.