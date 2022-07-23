Jack Wagner breaks silence after son Harrison’s death: Support “helped me more than you ever knew”

Almost a month after Jack Wagner’s youngest son, Harrison Wagner, was found dead, the star of the series broke his silence during difficult times.

“Thank you so much to everyone for the love and support you sent me, it helped me more than you could ever imagine,” the 62-year—old General Hospital graduate wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 22. launch S10 @wcth_tv #Hearties on @hallmarkchannel. …Thanks again to everyone for the love, coming back to you❤️”.

Jack also shared a selfie video at a local airport, getting ready to board a flight to Vancouver, Canada, before filming the 10th season of the TV series “When the Heart Calls” on the Hallmark channel.

Jack Wagner Courtesy of Jack Wagner/Instagram

“[I am] very excited and grateful for this,” he wrote in his Friday video on social media. “So thank you for that, too. This year I will send some behind-the-scenes footage [and] hopefully it will make you laugh and we can enjoy it together.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 7 that Harrison, whom the Wedding March star shared with ex-wife Kristina Wagner, was pronounced dead a day earlier after his body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot. He was 27.

“For seven years, from time to time, over and over again, we loved each other. For better or for worse,” Sophia Bui, Harrison’s longtime friend, paid tribute via Instagram. “In sickness and in health. Sorry, I’ve missed [your] calls in the middle of the night in the last few days. I miss sleeping in [your] polar bear hug, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss the way you send great songs that make me cry.”

The 27-year-old Minx star continued in her post: “I’ve never been alone with you in this world. You were the balm that soothed my soul. I will always love you in this world and in any other life.”

Jack Wagner with his son Harrison Wagner. Courtesy of Harrison Wagner/Instagram

After Harrison’s death, Jack and the 59-year-old actress, who also have Peter Wagner, confirmed that their son “ultimately lost the battle with addiction” as they set up a scholarship fund in his name at the New Life House Recovery Community. a sober residential complex for men.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner,” a statement on the New Life House website said. “Harrison was a bright, cheerful young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He left behind many men and family members who deeply loved him.”

The message continued: “We hope that the memory of Harrison will live on thanks to this scholarship and help other young people to get help from their addiction, who otherwise would not be able to afford it.”