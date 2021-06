Jack Sparrow Arrives at Sea of Thieves Later This Month

Jack Sparrow: Disney’s most famous pirate will be arriving in Sea of Thieves soon. The Rare game will receive special content called “A Pirate’s Life”, which will introduce the Pirates of the Caribbean into the adventure game on June 22nd. It will be completely free and will feature Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones as characters.

The game is available for Xbox One, Xbos Series X/S and PC.