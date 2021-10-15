Jack Ryan: Series is Renewed For Season 4 and Gains New Cast

Jack Ryan: Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that Jack Ryan has been renewed for a 4th season. The information came before the premiere of the series’ third season, which is based on the works of writer Tom Clancy and starring John Krasinski (The Office).

It was also confirmed the participation of Michael Peña for the fourth season, in an undisclosed role.

Amazon Prime Video is currently gearing up for the release of the third year of the series. The date has not yet been revealed, however, the debut should happen in 2021. In addition to Krasinski, return for the third season of Jack Ryan Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

The new episodes will show Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) in a race against time after getting involved in a growing conspiracy to become a fugitive. Wanted by the CIA and an international faction he discovered, Jack is forced to live underground, crossing Europe, trying to stay alive while trying to prevent a global conflict.