Jack Reacher: Alan Ritchson, Amazon series

Jack Reacher, the mega success that yielded two films starring Tom Cruise will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in a partnership with Skydance TV and Paramount. To live the relentless military investigator on the small screen, actor Alan Ritchson was chosen, from the series Titãs, renewed by DC and Warner Bros. for the 3rd season.

At 1.80 m tall and 106 kilos of pure muscle, according to Amazon, Ritchson is closer to the description of the character in Lee Child’s book, The Last Shot. Reacher is a veteran military man who leads an errant life, working here and there as a freelance researcher and problem solver.

The production of the Jack Reacher series

The showrunner for the new series will be producer and screenwriter Nick Santora of The Fugitive, Kiefer Sutherland’s new series on Quibi. Santora is currently developing a father and daughter spy series for Skydance TV, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role.

Alan Ritchson is hired from DC Universe, where he acts on the series Titãs as Hank Hall, Rapina. He also worked on the two Ninja Turtle films, where Rafael played; in the 2013 Hunger Games; and as Aquaman in the late Smallville.



