Jack Osborne and his fiancee Ari Gearhart welcome their first child together, his fourth: “A new level of love”

A new chapter! Jack Osborne’s fiancee Ari Gearhart gave birth to the couple’s first child on July 9.

“I’m very excited to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” 36-year-old Osbourne captioned the baby’s Instagram debut on Wednesday, July 27, a few weeks after the baby was born. “Born 09.07.2022. 7.13 pounds. Ari and Maple feel great, they are happy and healthy. ❤️”.

The newly minted 31-year-old mother shared a nice announcement. “My soul mate, Maple Artemis Osborne, came to our earthly side on July 9, 2022 at 20:07. A new level of love has been opened,” she said.

An important moment marks the interior designer’s first attempt to become parents, while the former reality TV star became a father in 2012 with his then-wife Lisa Stelli.

The former couple welcomed Pearl, who was 10 at the time, followed by Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, in 2015 and 2018 respectively. The duo announced their separation in May 2018, finalizing the divorce 10 months later.

The Osborne graduates subsequently met Gearhart on the dating app Raya, which made their relationship official on Instagram in September 2019.

“Ari and Jack’s relationship happened very quickly,” a source shared with Us Weekly three months later.

In December 2021, Osborne informed his Instagram followers of his engagement to Gearhart, writing: “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I have ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors, and I’m so glad to go through this one with her. She really is a magical creature with a heart bigger than I could have imagined. Her stepmom skills fill my heart so much. I couldn’t be happier than I am now.”

His sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented that she was “so-so-so-so-so-so-happy,” adding: “Now we are really sisters!!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!!”

Mom Sharon Osbourne sent love from her and father Ozzy Osbourne, writing: “Ozzy and I are very happy and proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Ari Gearhart. We are so happy that Ari is part of our family, and we wish them love, light and happiness for the rest of their lives.”

As for the bride-to-be, Gearhart called her partner a “best friend” in her post.

“I will love you forever, and then a little more @jackosbourne,” Gearhart said at the time. “My soul mate, my adventure partner, my protector. I am ready to stay with you and our tribe forever.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March of the following year, debuting on Instagram. “Exciting news!!” The London native signed the upload on social media. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4, we’re coming!”

The then-future star, for her part, wrote on Instagram: “Today is my birthday, but my gift won’t arrive until summer. In the summer of 2022, a new member of our tribe will appear.”