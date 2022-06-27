Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X T-Shirt At BET Awards 2022 After Insulting Rapper

Jack Harlow showed his support for Lil Nas X at the 2022 BET Awards after the “Old Town Road” singer didn’t receive any nominations this year.

Fashion on the BET Awards 2022 red carpet: See what the stars wore

24-year-old Harlow took to the red carpet at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, in the merch of the album Lil Nas X Montero. The T-shirt depicted a 23-year-old shirtless artist. Lil Nas X responded to the cute nod via Twitter by posting a photo of Harlow’s image. “Wow, I really love this man,” the Georgia native wrote under the post.

Harlow’s red carpet message came after Lil Nas X called BET an insult. “Thanks, bet, rewards. Outstanding zero nominations again. Black perfection,” he wrote in a deleted tweet earlier this month. The rapper added: “It’s about the bigger issue of homophobia in the black community, you can all sit around and pretend whatever you want, but I’m risking everything for us.”

The “Industry Baby” singer spoke about his disappointment in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine published on the day of the ceremony. “My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for some time,” he shared. “It didn’t start with the nominations this year, as most people think… They allowed me to perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a Satanist or a devil worshipper, and that my performance would be suitable for their audience.”

About last night: Take a look at the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and beyond

In response, BET told the publication: “At BET, we passionately advocate for the wonderful diversity that exists in our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to ensure visibility and coverage of all the many intersections of the black community.”

On the eve of the award ceremony, Lil Nas X criticized the network with his song “Late to da Party”, which he released on June 24. music video. The visual ends with the artist crashing a car into the BET Awards.

19 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Expected

Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero in September 2021. The project took 2nd place on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Album of the Year category.