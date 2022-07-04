Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua & Interview with David DiGilio: List of terminals

Seasoned navy seal from “Terminal List” James Rees may seem like a particularly unconventional role for Chris Pratt, even after he shone as a Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” beginning. Ever since his acting career in Parks and Recreation, Carr wrote his debut novel, referring not only to Pratt as the main character, but also to the hope of attracting director Antoine Fuqua to work (“Training Day”).

His dreams have come true: “Terminal List” has become a popular Amazon series broadcast on Prime Video. Not only did his favorite actor and director enthusiastically join the project, but David DiGilio also acts as a showrunner, and the star cast, which features minor characters, is incredible: Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Gene Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger and more.

Screen Rant spoke with Carr, Fuqua, and DiGilio about how they adapted the novel into a TV series and their hopes of expanding into a full-fledged franchise as they follow up on subsequent novels.

Screen Rant: Jack is a character that fans have chosen since the release. When I read something, I’m introducing someone, but I’ve read that you’ve been introducing a certain person all along as James Rees. Can you tell me about this and what it means to have Chris Pratt in this role?

Jack Carr: Of course I can. As a kid in the ’80s, it was so natural for me to think that someone would end up portraying the character I was writing in Chapter 1 when I’m still in the Navy and no one has ever heard of me before.

I thought about Chris Pratt, who played this role, because at that time he was not acting in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “The Avengers”, or “Jurassic World”. He was in the “Parks and Recreation Area”, and then I saw his transformation into a seal fighter in “Target number One”. I’ve seen this transformation and seen someone who is inherently likable on and off screen. And I thought, “Who is this person who needs to take risks?”

When I continued to write, and his career in cinema began to develop, I thought: “This is the one who needs to take a chance.” As Tom Hanks did after he starred in comedies throughout the 80s, he takes risks with Philadelphia in the early 90s, and then he can write out his own ticket from there. The world is opening up. I thought, “Who is this person for this generation?” I thought: “This is Chris Pratt. He can bring this character to life.”

So, he’s the only person I’ve ever thought of playing in this role, and Antoine is the only person I’ve ever thought of staging. Because once again, of course, it makes sense to choose your actor, your director, and your publisher while you’re sitting in your closet in Coronado, California, and still being a Navy seal; typing away. And for that to actually happen, it’s pretty surreal.

I mean, we’re all thinking about it. But for this to actually happen? It’s amazing.

Antoine Fuqua: Jack was typing in a small room when they jumped out of the plane. “I’ll be back soon!”

Jack Carr: “Hold on, guys! Go around.”

Dave DiGilio: “Chapter 43! I have another one.”

I like that you’ve been watching Parks and Recreation because it feels like you’re watching Bert McLean, the FBI.

Jack Carr: That’s right. Everyone brings it up. I think there’s a Roadhouse, and there’s also a First Blood impersonation that he’s doing there. These are obviously two films that are very important for my childhood and my upbringing.

Antoine, what was the hardest thing to adapt in a novel, but did you know that you didn’t want to leave it? You knew you had to find a way to do it.

Antoine Fuqua: That’s it. I wanted to save everything. I didn’t want to throw anything away, and I don’t think we did. Fortunately, we had a great team. Dave is a great screenwriter and showrunner, and we had a team of screenwriters. We tried to hold on to everything. I was just greedy when I read the book; I wanted everything to be there. And I think we have almost everything there – maybe a slightly different shape at times, but the same mood and the same idea.

Dave DiGilio: Yes, it’s like the same puzzle with pieces, only located in slightly different places. And I think it’s cool because you, as a fan of books, will have surprises when you watch the show. And then if you go the other way, as a fan of the show into the book, you’ll have the same sense of wonder.

I think that’s really kind of the hallmark of great adaptations; if you can respect the material, then give those fans something new in the experience. Make it feel new again and you’ve done something cool.

Jack Carr: Keeping all these changes at the core of the novel— this dark, hard, primal, authentic foundation— was important for the whole team. So, for me to see this and see how they achieve this through changes? As an author, you can’t ask for more.