Jabra Elite 85t with ‘advanced’ active noise cancellation

Since 2018, Jabra has been offering quality wireless headsets in knob format under the Elite line. The company, which made a solid start with the Elite 65t, raised the bar a little higher with the Elite 75t. The most important shortcoming of the Elite 75t was the lack of active noise canceling feature. The company is correcting this with two announcements made today. Announcing the Elite 85t model, Jabra offers “advanced” active noise cancellation in this model.

In addition, the company is adding active noise cancellation to the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t models.

Active noise canceling feature offered in Elite 85t stands in a separate place as it allows the user to adjust the level. Users will be able to do this through Jabra’s Sound + app. With the HearThrough mode, as well as full active noise cancellation and full transparency options, it will be possible to find an optimum level between these two options.

In the Elite 85t, a special chip performs active noise cancellation. Therefore, this feature has its own processing power. Due to the extra internal component, the Elite 85t goes a little deeper in the ear compared to the Elite 75t. However, apart from this, there is no concrete difference between the designs of the two models.

As with previous models, sound profiles can be adjusted on the Elite 85t via Sound +. Users will also be able to change the default settings that they are not satisfied with.

Jabra Elite 85t has six microphones, three on each knob. Two of them are extroverted and one is introverted. Thanks to this setup, advanced active noise cancellation can block more sounds. Jabra also points out that the location for external microphones cuts off wind noise. The headset is also certified with IPX4 resistance against splashes.

How much do I have to pay for the Jabra Elite 85t?

With the active noise canceling feature active, the Elite 85t can listen to music for 5.5 hours. When the charging box is activated, this time increases to 25 hours. When this feature is disabled, these times are updated as 7 and 31 hours, respectively. There is also a wireless charging compatible option for the charging case.

Jabra Elite 85t will be pre-ordered next month. Shipments of the headset will begin in November. It will write $ 229 on the price tag of the headset. In the first place, only the titanium / black combination will be on the shelves. In the first month of 2021, gold / beige, copper / black, black and gray options will meet with users.



