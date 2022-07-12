J.Lo tells about a terrible incident that convinced her to take care of herself more than about work

These were important years for singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez, who won an Oscar for her role in Hustlers and hosted a Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira before rekindling a romance with Ben Affleck and starring in her own documentary. As you might have guessed, J.Lo works hard, but she says she was recently inspired to “fix the situation” after a frightening case convinced her of the importance of taking care of herself for her career.

At the beginning of her career, working around the clock on albums, films, concert performances and still trying to be there in her personal life really destroyed J.Lo. In her latest newsletter On The JLo, the star shared how her fear of health led her to the importance of good sleep and taking care of herself.

There was a time in my life when I slept [three] to [five] hours a day. I was on set all day and all night in the studio, and on weekends I had parties and shot videos. I was in my early 20s and I thought I was invincible. Until one day I was sitting in a trailer and all the work and stress it brought with it, combined with not getting enough sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me. I went from feeling completely normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day, and suddenly I felt like I couldn’t move… I was completely frozen. I made my job such an all-consuming priority and completely abandoned my own self-care needs (even as simple as a nap or ten minutes just to relax). I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see clearly, and then the physical symptoms I had started to scare me, and the fear intensified.

Throughout her career, the Grammy and other Award winner has apparently faced a lot of stress that can affect someone’s sleep. She reflected that she felt “invincible” until her work-life balance caught up with her, after which she “froze.” In her newsletter, Jennifer Lopez continued to talk about the terrible panic attack she went through and what the doctor said was the culprit.

Now I know it was a classic exhaustion-induced panic attack, but I hadn’t even heard the term at the time. My security guard came in on the set, picked me up and took me to the doctor. By the time I got there, at least I could talk again, and I was so scared I thought I was going crazy. I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, “No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep… sleep 7 to 9 hours a day, don’t drink caffeine and make sure you have a workout if you’re going to do that much work.” I realized how serious the consequences of ignoring what my body and mind need for health can be, and it was from this that my path to a healthy lifestyle began.

Fortunately, this routine seems to have served her well. Despite the stresses—she talked about how she faced tabloid scrutiny, especially in connection with her three failed marriages and the “cruel” treatment of her and Ben Affleck when they first started dating, these days she seems to be in a better position. with her schedule.

This is a lesson about how important it is to listen to your body and focus on feeling good. Lopez used these lessons in her new major business direction JLo Beauty, where she stated that her five principles of beauty: “Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, (vivir) Sano and SON!” a little extra momentum into their day.

I personally hope that Jennifer Lopez is still healthy so that she can continue to use her brilliant talent in everything she does. Despite how important her job is to her, Lopez managed to find a balance in still being a superstar, as well as focusing on being a loving mother and having a “full-fledged” relationship after rebirth with Ben Affleck. If you want to learn more about the singer’s tumultuous career, watch her documentary “Halftime” on a Netflix subscription.