J Lo & Something Borrowed & Was Apparently a Dress From an Old Movie On Her Wedding Day with Ben Affleck

Fame can be a complicated thing; while it provides amazing opportunities, it can also make a personal life and a very public cause. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as their relationship has made countless headlines over the years. The couple recently got married in Vegas, and “something I borrowed” from J.Lo was apparently a dress from an old movie.

The audience was shocked, and the shippers went crazy when it turned out that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas last Saturday, July 16. Fans are demanding more information about this long-awaited wedding, and the newsletter Lopez On The JLo offers memories of the singer, actress and producer. This includes the special meaning of her dress, which reads:

So, with the best witnesses imaginable, in a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in a small chapel and gave each other rings that we will wear for the rest of our days. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But, in the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined. The one we dreamed of a long time ago, and the one that became a reality (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, pink convertible and each other) in the very, very long past.

Well, the color intrigued me even more. It sounds like everything was restrained and romantic for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the wedding. They waited in the Vegas courthouse with other obscure couples and wore clothes that meant something to them. But since J.Lo was seen in two different dresses, the question arises: which one was from the old movie?

One of Jennifer Lopez’s big wedding dresses appeared online thanks to a video from her hairdresser Chris Appleton. The Instagram clip shows Jay Lo before her wedding to Ben Affleck, who looks great and is excited about this step in her life. She mentions that she has had this dress for many years, so could it have been taken from an old movie?

A conversation about a beautiful bride. Of course, Jennifer Lopez wore another dress on her wedding day with Ben Affleck, with lace sleeves. Hairdresser Chris Appleton again pleased fans by offering footage from this private event, which captures the happy couple.

Although fans may wonder which of these images is from an old movie, one thing is clear: Jennifer Lopez is amazing in both. And the shippers of Bennifer, no doubt, are happy that a couple of celebrities have officially tied the knot. And in the process, Jennifer Affleck appeared.

Later in her newsletter On The JLo, The Hustlers actress shared how happy she was after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. According to her,

They were right when they said: “All you need is love.” We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five wonderful children, and a life we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stay here long enough, and perhaps you will find the best moment of your life by driving through Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love, driving with your children and someone with whom you will spend eternity. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and it’s worth waiting for.

Tell us about the happy ending. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were an IT couple in the early 2000s, and Bennifer 1.0 laid the foundation for shipping as we know it. The audience was shocked when they reunited after Jay Lo’s breakup with A-Rod, and now everything has taken a huge step forward.

Professionally, Ben Affleck and Jay Lo have a lot of projects in the works. Lopez will be seen on the big screen in the movie “Shotgun Wedding,” and fans can’t wait for Affleck to return to the role of Batman in “The Flash.” In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2022 to plan your next movie.