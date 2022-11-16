J.Lo had a very specific criticism when Melissa Villasenor from SNL tried to impress her

What did JLo think of Melissa Villaseñor‘s impromptu impersonation?

Villasegnor’s six-season run on SNL was known for taking on various artists such as Gwen Stefani and her SNL co-star Kristen Wiig. And when J.Lo acted as a presenter in 2019, it gave the impressionist a chance to bring his interpretation of the multidefice to Lopez’s face. While many viewers liked her impression when it played out on screen, the “Marry Me” star was amusingly less than impressed when the comedian showed off her impersonation face-to-face. Villasenor told AV Club that Lopez’s perfectionism quickly manifested itself in one particular detail, saying:

My impression of J.Lo is very specific. This is a kind of J. Lo, which is very serious. When I met J.Lo, I think I made an impression on her, and she said: “I don’t see it.” I love J.Lo. I mean, really a legend. I told her, “Oh, maybe I can imitate you in a sketch.” You know, I could walk around your house and pretend I look like J.Lo and say my favorite color is blue.” And J.Lo grabbed me. She’s like, “Baby, my favorite color is green.” Everyone knows that.

Oh! A rookie mistake wasn’t the best way to impress an acting and music superstar. If you are going to imitate J.Lo in front of the Queen herself, make sure you choose her favorite color correctly. Even if the Villasenor deliberately made a mistake in color to impress, it is still undesirable.

Of course, Lopez is not averse to laughing at herself, she has hosted the show four times and over the years has become a more outspoken and self-aware celebrity. She just wanted Villasegnor to get the details right if the SNL star was going to play up her personality for jokes. Considering Lopez’s objection, the sketch in question never passed the presentation stage.

But it wasn’t the first time Villasenor had impressed J.Lo, as her early online sketches featured her special portrayal of the Hustlers star. She even had the opportunity to present her impersonation of J.Lo on the SNL stage for a sketch with Octavia Spencer. In each case, the comedian caught Lopez’s slight Bronx accent and her characteristic thoughtful manner of speech, easily capturing the essence of the “On the Floor” singer, even if she probably shouldn’t write detailed biographies.

This season, viewers did not see Villacenor’s bag of impressions, as she was one of several actors who left before the 48th season. However, she is currently promoting her new book, “Oops… I’m Cool,” which is available in stores and online. If you want to go back to Melissa Villasegnor’s years on Saturday Night Live, you can watch episodes on a Peacock subscription.

Check out all the future presenters as musical guests while waiting for Keke Palmer from Nope to showcase his myriad talents with SZA’s musical guest on December 3rd.