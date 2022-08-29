J.K. Rowling explained why she did not participate in the special issue of the Harry Potter reunion

There are popular brands, and there is Harry Potter. The magical world burst onto the scene when J.K. Rowling’s novels became a sensation, and the franchise eventually turned into films, theme parks and even theatrical productions. The actors and crew of the Harry Potter franchise recently filmed a nice reunion for HBO Max, but one person was clearly missing: the author herself. Now Rowling has explained exactly why she did not participate in the “Return to Hogwarts”.

The Potterheads enjoyed the New Year this year, as it was then that the premiere of the reunion “Harry Potter 20th anniversary” took place on HBO Max: Return to Hogwarts.” Generations of fans were glad to see the cast again, but the fact that J.K. Rowling did not figure, except for old archival footage. Although some thought it might be due to the controversy surrounding Rowling, she recently appeared on Graham Norton’s radio show (via YouTube) and explained why she didn’t actually appear on the streaming edition. As she put it,

I was asked to be on it. I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was more about movies than books, quite rightly. No one said, “Don’t come.” I was asked to do it, and I decided not to do it.

Well, that’s it. Although some suggested that J.K. Rowling could have been deliberately excluded from the film “The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” but it seems that this was not the case. Instead, the author claims that she was invited, but she decided to refuse this opportunity. And we know exactly why she made this decision.

J.K. Rowling’s comments on Graham Norton actually make a lot of sense, given her ongoing involvement with Warner Bros. and the franchise through projects such as the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and the “Cursed Child” plays. So she was invited to take part in a special Harry Potter reunion, but she turned it down. Namely, because it was about the experience of filming eight films, which Rowling did not necessarily attend.

As mentioned earlier, J.K. Rowling has been the subject of a number of controversies in recent years, mostly related to her views on the transgender community. Many icons of the Harry Potter franchise have come out against her views, including the trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Therefore, when she did not participate in the “Return to Hogwarts”, some people on the network discussed whether she was invited at all. But now we know the truth about how it all happened.

J.K. In the midst of these contradictions, Rowling continued to write films about “Fantastic Beasts”, the last of which was the triquel “Secrets of Dumbledore”. It’s currently unclear if Warner Bros. is moving forward. to the last two parts of the planned franchise. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.