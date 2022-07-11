J.J. Watt’s brother T.J. Watt marries soccer player Dani Rhodes at a ceremony in Cabo: “The best day of my life”

T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes at the 11th Annual NFL Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, February 10, 2022. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Touchdown at the altar! Pittsburgh Steelers athlete T.J. Watt married longtime sweetheart Dani Rhodes in Mexico.

Celebrity weddings of 2022: find out which of the stars got married

“The best day of my life,” the 27—year-old NFL player signed a series of wedding photos on Instagram on Sunday, July 10, a day after he and the 24-year-old football star exchanged vows.

The couple celebrated their love in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, along with T.J.’s brothers, J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, and their other closest friends. “An incredible day!!!!” 33-year-old JJ commented on the upload of his brother and sister on Instagram.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback also gave his followers an insight into the luxurious reception of the newlyweds through his Instagram story. “Incredible. Wedding,” JJ shared, sharing a photo of TJ and his bride dancing in the spotlight.

Kerry! Giselle! Ciara! Famous wives and girlfriends of NFL players

Rhodes, who has since changed her last name on social media to Watt, posted a photo on the beach that highlighted the intricate train of her dress. “DEAFENING. WOW,” commented Dance Moms graduate Brooke Hyland on Sunday’s Instagram post.

TJ and the former Chicago Red Stars player got married a year after their engagement. “I am the happiest person in the world!!” the Wisconsin native wrote on social media in July 2021, along with a photo of him getting down on one knee. Rhodes celebrated the occasion with her own Instagram post, writing: “YES. YES. YES.”

Two months later, the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary. “I can’t wait for you to become my wife!! 5 years behind, forever!” TJ poured out a sweet tribute in September 2021.

We are rooting for them! Celebrities who Date athletes

Now the wife of a University of Wisconsin graduate is a former girlfriend of Kelia Ohai, who married JJ in 2020. Both women made their Chicago Red Stars debuts in 2020, but Rhodes has since moved to a professional team. based in Iceland.

A month before he saw his younger brother walk down the aisle, JJ announced that he and 30-year-old Ojai were expecting their first child. “Couldn’t be more excited. ❤️,” the former NFL Man of the Year signed the pregnancy announcement, and the Utah native told fans that she would give birth in October.

The expectant parents went to Mexico for TJ’s wedding, and a vacation in the tropics turned into a baby moon in anticipation of the arrival of their baby. “Hang it in the Louvre,” the former Houston Texans athlete exclaimed with delight, along with a photo of Ojai posing in a bikini with her bulge on full screen.

Before the official start of the NFL season, JJ constantly informed fans about how he was getting back into shape, and also made fun of his parents’ future. “Dad, the body is loading…,” he tweeted earlier this month, posting a photo from the gym.