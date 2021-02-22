J.J.Abrams series commissioned by HBO Max

HBO Max just gave the go-ahead for the Subject to Change series, created by J.J. Abrams. The production will be an original thriller by the writer, who will have Jennifer Yale as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is about a desperate student who undergoes a clinical experiment. With that, begins a bizarre, distressing adventure that promises to distort the mind and reality.

The drama is produced by Bad Robot in partnership with Warner Bros. Television. Adams and Yale are executive producers alongside Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich serves as executive co-producer on the project.

More details on J.J.Abrams’ Subject to Change series for HBO Max

J.J.Abrams is known for his work on big blockbusters like the latest Star Wars trilogy, Star Trek, Super 8, Mission Impossible 3, Armageddon, as well as the Cloverfield franchise. On TV, the main works of the screenwriter were the series Lost, Fringe, Undercovers and Alcatraz.

In an interview, Abram said, “It has been amazing and fun to weave this somewhat insane story with Jenn. I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life.”

Yale’s highlight project is the See series, from AppleTV +. The screenwriter said she feels “very privileged to be working with J.J. and Bad Robot on this twisting and thought-provoking thriller in which almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now we have this partnership with HBO Max to make it a reality, and this is a dream ”.

HBO Max has been ordering mass production for 2021. Among the new projects, streaming plans to launch a Constantine reboot with Guy Bolton. In addition, it also gave the green light to a series inspired by The Shining, Stephen King’s novel, called Overlook.

Subject to Change has no premiere yet and no confirmed cast. So keep an eye out for the next news!