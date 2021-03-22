J-Hope’s sister Mejiwoo to work alongside Cube Entertainment

BTS member’s influencer and sister to start new business projects with Cube Entertainment.

Jung Ji Woo, better known as MEJIWOO has undertaken various strategies that allow her to share her passion for fashion, J-Hope’s sister took an important step in the professional sphere.

Recently, the company CUBE Entertainment released an unexpected and surprising statement that announced that Jung Ji Woo is now part of the company, so they asked to anticipate the girl’s next projects in this new stage.

The company that represents idol groups like CLC , PENTAGON , BTOB, and (G) I-DLE could open new doors for MEJIWOO , who has so far made great achievements as an independent entrepreneur.

While Jung Ji Woo could add her style and good taste to the following comebacks of artists within the company, she could also surprise us with a new facet in her career, what would you like to see in this new stage of this girl?

MEET THE TALENT OF J-HOPE’S SISTER

Jung Ji Woo is J-Hope’s older sister and is well known to the BTS fandom. She has her own YouTube channel and is a successful influencer who shows her strength on various platforms and social media.

In addition, he has his own fashion company called AJLOOK and a brand of glasses known as FUN THE METAL, in addition, he has specialized in online sales through his own store.

MEJIWOO also enjoys sharing some of her life moments with her followers, so when her wedding rehearsal was held she even showed photos of some of the dresses she wore, looking like a real model.

With such good precedents in her life and her success as an influencer, we can expect great projects from this girl now that she is part of a new company.