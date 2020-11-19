J-Hope writes letter to ARMY within hours of BE launch

BTS rapper J-Hope shared a letter with ARMY expressing his thoughts on BE within hours of its release.

J-Hope, the BTS rapper, can’t handle the excitement of knowing that the release of the group’s new album is coming up, so he decided to share a dedicated message to his fans to express his feelings about BE.

BTS fans are waiting for big surprises before the premiere of the new album, BE, which is nowhere to be revealed. According to what was obtained by Somagnews, the new album will have important messages for the fans of the group, ARMY.

It is due to this great unknown a wave of emotions has been awakened before his arrival, so J-Hope was the one who shared how he feels now that the album will reach the hands of his fans.

However, despite having many questions and mysteries about the record material, the reality is that the creation of it was a process that the boys of BTS shared with their fans from the beginning, that is why expectations grow over time and more now that we are a few hours away from knowing what this record material will be like.

J-Hope shows his joy for BE

The rapper visited Weverse to post a short but meaningful message for ARMY, in which he said that it is very important because all the BTS members who participated in the whole process to create it, which makes it very personal material.

Hobi couldn’t stand his emotions and revealed everything through words and confirmed that the boys of BTS really enjoyed creating this album and shared laughter through the creative process. In addition, according to Hoseok it is an album that reflects them perfectly so it is extremely special for the fans.

<Life Goes On> Official MV 공개를 #방탄소년단 과 함께 준비하세요! 11월 20일 오후 1시 30분 BANGTAN TV에서 공개되는 'BE' Comeback Countdown이 끝나면, <Life Goes On> Official MV가 바로 이어서 공개됩니다!

*시청링크 추후 공지 예정#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE #LifeGoesOn pic.twitter.com/s4PlyZT7t8 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 19, 2020



