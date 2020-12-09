J-Hope will kill you with laughter as you speak Spanish

A video circulates on social networks where we can see the beautiful J-Hope from BTS trying to speak English and Spanish but it was all very funny.

Idols not only have great talent in voice and dance, but also possess the gift of grace. There are several videos from social networks where we can enjoy the seven members of BTS making occurrences that kill us with laughter.

However, there is a particular video that quickly went viral because of its grace, since in this we can see J-Hope trying to sing “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, while showing a couple of Latin steps that moved everyone because the idol tries hard .

J-Hope kills BTS with laughter

Thats not all! in addition to dancing, she is heard saying “step by step, suave suave” and obviously all Spanish-speaking ARMYs couldn’t help but get excited at this part of the video but the funny thing comes when Tae Tae V asks J-Hope.

The only one in the popular K-Pop septet who speaks perfect English is RM so J-Hope was very hesitant to say a word in another language. First she is heard saying “OUR FANS” twice (to our fans) and after a few awkward seconds, BTS’s sun says: “Thank you” but with a strange and comical pronunciation.

Jimin falls off the chair

In the video we also saw how Jimin cannot help falling from his chair because of the laugh that J-Hope’s words caused him, and if we add to that the great video editing, this moment is something epic that everyone should of see, here below we leave you the VIDEO.



