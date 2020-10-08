J-Hope: What is the real name of the BTS member?

We all know the name of this BTS member: J-Hope. But do you know what his real name is? Here we tell you everything you need to know.

If you’re new to BTS’s ARMY, welcome. This famous boy band made a name for themselves as some of the biggest artists in the music industry, garnering multiple nominations at the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

However, the members of this K-pop group (Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V) often use their stage names, especially when introducing themselves during interviews. You might be wondering what the real names of the BTS members are.

Like ages, legal names work a little differently in South Korea. In Korea, a person’s last name appears first, followed by the person’s first name.

These names are different from those in the United States, where people have their first name first, followed by their last name. Traditionally, Korean surnames have only one syllable and there are no middle names.

However, here we will tell you the real name of J-Hope, the famous K-Pop singer.

This is J-Hope’s real name

Jung Hoseok chose her stage name because she wanted to bring hope and happiness to her fans. Since his debut with BTS, this artist made a name for himself as a talented rapper and dancer.

Additionally, J-Hope has his own mixtape, titled Hope World, which garnered millions of streams on music platforms like Spotify.



