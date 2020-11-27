J-Hope was about to leave BTS before the group debuted!

J-Hope along with the rest of BTS acknowledge that their success is due to their hard work, but Hobi was about to leave the group.

BTS is celebrating the release of their new album surrounded by many hits, J-Hope even wrote to his fans moments before ‘BE’ was released, but all this could have never happened, since Hobi was about to give up on BTS.

The beginnings of BTS are very hard, the boys went through very tough endurance tests and it is that achieving a dream is never easy, less in the Korean music industry, which is very competitive.

Also, it is not a secret that BTS is a group that comes from a very small company, which did not have a lot of budget, so the BTS boys apart from training to debut had to get part-time jobs, including J-Hope.

J-Hope and the boys of BTS before their debut

In that case Suga has talked on several occasions that he did not sleep, since he had to work, take classes and since he wrote the raps to practice he did not have time to spare.

Since not having money for the MVs, nor for clothes or wardrobes, not having to eat, they lived in a room all together, Big Hit’s trainees had to find a way to survive by embracing a dream.

That is why remembering those times for the boys is very hard, but it really fills them with feelings, as an example of this is a video where BTS talks about the time they were in the predebut and it was Jimin who remembered the occasion in the that Hobi was leaving the group.

Jimin: “I remember when Hobi Hyung said he was leaving.” J-Hope replied: “I came back because I trust you so much”

To understand what happened, in Somagnews we give you the context. Hobi participated in some videos as an extra dancer in the choreography, also in presentations, so the other boys had participation in other videos before debuting, obviously it was a quite exhausting situation.

Now we are all grateful that the Goldene Hyung had not left BTS since the group would obviously not be the same, for example, the hits of ‘Dis-Facility’ or “Dis-easy” simply would not exist.



