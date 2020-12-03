J-Hope wants to change her look, it would appear

J-Hope expressed that he wanted to change his appearance and grow his hair to show off a rebellious mane, ARMY began to experiment with the images of the idol of BTS and you will love the result.

K-pop idols change their look every so often, whether it’s to promote new campaigns, a comeback, or because they want to surprise their fans. Entertainment agencies spend a lot of money on hairstylists, makeup artists, and hair stylists.

J-Hope kept her hair short for a long time, her looks where she left a part of her forehead free, when she wore a band and the slicked back hairstyle are the favorite styles of the fans,.

Recently, BTS’s Hoseok commented that she would like to change her style, the BTS idol would love to grow her hair out to play with her hairstyles and poses a bit more in photo shoots.

J-Hope thought it would be a good idea to show another facet and in the future she wants to have a special appearance with a renewed and more casual look, will the idol of Beyond The Scene surprise her followers with long hair?

The BTS fandom is very talented and through social networks they published images with Hoseok’s change of look, the editions began to circulate on online platforms. OMG!

THIS WOULD LOOK J-HOPE WITH LONG HAIR

Long hair on a man is a striking element, if Hoseok decides to leave his hair long, he could experiment more with his outfits. The images that were edited by ARMY showed J-Hope in varied styles.

The idol wore different cuts, one was more formal, with a mature position, with crazy tips and no bangs, the other edition presented a more refined style, long at the height of the ears and shorter in the front.

ARMY’s reactions were mixed, J-Hope’s new looks sparked a debate in online communities, some explained that they liked the wavy hair, others would love it with straight, natural hair.

ARMY posted funny memes, they warned they weren’t ready to see Hobi like this, they imagined her flipping her hair in the middle of some step in a BTS choreography, and they loved J-Hope’s new look proposals.

