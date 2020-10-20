J-Hope surprises ARMY with new photos

The BTS rapper returned to social media and the response from his fans was fascinating, what did J-Hope say about the comeback in his message to ARMY?

The best way to start the day for ARMY is undoubtedly in the company of the Bangtan Sonyeondan boys, either with new announcements or updates from one of their social networks. With the preparations for a new album underway, J-Hope greeted his fans and sent a sweet message showing his affection.

In addition to his talent on stage, J-Hope is distinguished by his charisma and the special connection he has with his fans, to whom he always lets them know how grateful he feels for their constant support.

J-HOPE AND ARMY MEET ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The BTS rapper used the group’s Twitter account to greet ARMYs around the world and managed to stir their excitement with this brief update.

Hobi shared a set of photos making different facial expressions, going from surprise to cuteness. The pinkish lighting gave a special touch to the images, where the idol looked charming.

This artist also shared a message dedicated to ARMY with which he accompanied the photos, J-Hope said:

(The weather) is getting colder these days, so be careful not to catch a cold. Please wait for our album!

BTS fans showed their joy at seeing the Big Hit Entertainment rapper by posting the photos on their social media and sending messages to the idol.

We recently told you that this K-Pop group shared the first concept photo for their long-awaited return with BE, we tell you the details about the publication.



