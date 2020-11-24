J-Hope sings in Spanish and sounds like this

If I go by J-Hope it is already fantastic on its own, listening to him speak in Spanish is a completely incredible thing, here is a sample.

On this occasion Somagnews brings the moment in which J-Hope could be heard singing in Spanish, yes in Spanish, and it is that, of course, being an idol of international stature he has fans all over the world, for that reason there are occasions in which this artist has chosen to speak in this language.

The truth is that although there are few occasions in which the boys of BTS have said phrases in Spanish, such as when they arrived in Mexico, it is clear that J-Hope is the member of Bangtan Boys who seems to like this language the most since it is The one who has been seen the most saying small phrases in Spanish, which warm the hearts of his fans.

Although up to now Hobi has not mentioned anything about the Spanish language, he applies that “action is worth more than words”, since he has used phrases in this language several times and even sung in this language.

J-Hope sings in Spanish for a Christmas

Merry Christmas. He also known as the Golden Hyung, a year ago during the holidays he sang next to Jin the song of Merry Christmas, in which I can demonstrate his great skills with the Spanish language, let’s take into account that this is one of the most popular languages difficult to speak and pronounce, especially for oriental people.

The incredible moment happened on December 25, when the SBS Gayo Daejun 2019 was held, the guys from BTS made a special performance. The boy band show was super cool because they split into pairs to perform different Christmas songs.



