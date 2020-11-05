J-Hope shares his ice cream flavor with the famous actor

A strange combination that not many like has turned out to be J-Hope’s new favorite flavor which he shares with another artist.

Not long ago Somagnews talked about a very curious topic, in which the BTS members began to debate about a peculiar ice cream flavor. But now it turns out that J-Hope, who called himself a fan of said flavor, shares the same taste as another actor.

Let’s remember, J-Hope said that one of the best combinations of “Baskin Robbins” ice cream was the one with mint chocolate to which Jin, another member of BTS said “I’m leaving here” referring to that he did not like said flavor.

Now in Tale of the Nine Tailed it is known that Lee Dong Wook loves mint chocolate chip ice cream and although many may not enjoy this kind of flavor, we are sure that both J-Hope and Jungkook will approve of Lee Dong Wook’s love, since they both love the combination.

And it is that in The Tale of the Nine-Tailed, if you follow the story of the nine tails, you will know that the taste of ice cream is the absolute taste of Lee Yeon.

The male gumiho was seen savoring the ice cream flavor in various episodes, which is why we now know that BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook would approve of his taste, in fact Hobi even said that it is his favorite flavor.

[ Baskin Robbins X BTS ]

Taehyung x Hoseok x Jin Baskin Robbins commercial video J-Hope: Long time no see Mint Choco Chip

Tae : Chip? I'm not doing it

Jin : Is it because you eat mint choco? 🖇https://t.co/FD8TvVzExL#V #뷔 @BTS_twt

©. thetaeprint

https://t.co/qwMrvXjGhu — Kim Taehyung Myanmar 🇲🇲 (Busy) (@BTSV_Myanmar) August 3, 2020

Idols Who Love Chocolate Mint Ice Cream

Most memorable was the moment when they appeared with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and V on Run BTS in February 2019. During the same episode, V, RM, Jin, and Jimin confessed their dislike of the taste. . According to Soompi, Namjoon went on to say, “Combining precious chocolate with the taste of toothpaste is sacrilege.”

In addition to Hoseok and JK, idols like Kang Daniel, IU, SHINee’s Taemin, and NCT members Jungwoo, Doyoung, and Jisung have also expressed their love for the controversial taste.



