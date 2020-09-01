J-Hope send Jungkook a message to celebrate his birthday

Jungkook has received a large number of congratulations on his birthday, but J-Hope sent him a message recalling special moments of their friendship.

Today is very important for all ARMYs, since BTS’s maknae is having his birthday and there are a large number of projects to celebrate this idol. But the BTS members have also taken the opportunity to dedicate some messages to Jungkook and congratulate him on one more year of life.

J-Hope joined Kookie’s celebration via Twitter. On this platform, the rapper and vocalist of Bangtan Sonyeondan shared some images to celebrate his groupmate and remember some of the moments they have shared.

Two of these photos show us Hoseok and Jungkook while preparing the recording of their presentation at the 2020 VMAs, another reveals the maknae posing in one of the sets of the Dynamite MV and, the last, is a group image of the day they collected. strawberries together.

But in addition to the collection of photographs, J-Hope dedicated some sweet words to his groupmate who turns 23 today:

Happy birthday to our maknae

I love you so much!

Congratulations also to our members for # 1 on Billboard.

I’m happy because I have you guys.

AND ARMY! You know that you are the one we thank and love the most, right?

ARMY is also to be congratulated.

To all those who are always supporting us, I love you.

J-Hope took the opportunity to celebrate one of the boys who has been by his side for several years, showing that the bond between them grows stronger and stronger.

But also, Hoseok made mention of the new record that BTS recently achieved, Dynamite became number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, find out why this achievement is special.



