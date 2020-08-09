J-Hope sells a traditional South Korean garment

The power of BTS’s J-Hope is incredible, he sold out a traditional garment from his country in record time.

The boys of BTS are one of the most famous and prestigious K-pop bands in the music industry, the members of the Big Hit Entertainment group have the ability to exhaust an item just by wearing it.

On different occasions we have told you about the impact of V, Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope, the singers and rappers of the Bangtan Boys are fashion icons and their costumes are extremely valuable.

J-Hope has just made history, because a garment he wore at an important awards ceremony was sold immediately, and the BTS rapper got thousands of people interested in traditional clothing.

In the MMA of 2018, for one of his performances Hoseok wore a limited edition Hanbok, the garment is originally from South Korea, it is considered the traditional dress of the nation.

The Hanbok is characterized by its bright colors and the fabrics to make it are usually vaporous, the design is classic, with very marked lines, currently people use it as an outfit for special occasions such as festivals.



