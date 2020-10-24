J-Hope reveals the fake name he used during a show

A funny mistake gave J-Hope a false name while promoting BTS’s music alongside his groupmates. Weverse gives us lots of fun moments starring BTS members and their fans.

On this platform we find everything from recommendations to photographs and warm greetings from idols, but it is also here where the Bangtan Sonyeondan boys reveal some funny episodes of their lives and J-Hope surprised with a curious story.

Although the Big Hit Entertainment singers have interacted with several lucky fans in this app, there are still many members of the ARMY community waiting to be noticed by the boys and this led to an anecdote starring Hobi.

J-HOPE CONFESSES THAT HE USED ANOTHER NAME WHEN PERFORMING TOGETHER WITH BTS

A fan of the group left a post stating that he had a dream to interact with the BTS members through Weverse especially J-Hope, but he was lucky that he saw this post.

In response to this girl’s message, the Ego performer shared a funny account of his first guest experiences on South Korean shows where a little confusion from the staff changed his name to a fake one.

J-Hope said that after his debut, they were on a station and a staff member came up to him to take his microphone, this person quickly read his name and mistakenly thought his name was Jacob instead of J-Hope, like this who called him that way while addressing him.

