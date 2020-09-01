J-Hope publishes History on Spotify, has 4 million followers

BTS’s J-Hope has become the first K-Pop solo artist to reach 4 million followers on Spotify.

J-Hope not only became the fifth Korean artist to appear on the Billboard 200, but he also had the highest K-pop solo work on the Billboard 200 to date. Jung Ho-seok, who is also a member of the K-pop boy band BTS, is making headlines for becoming the first K-Pop soloist to reach 4 million followers on Spotify on August 31.

BTS is one of the best K-Pop bands the current generation has seen. Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, made his official solo debut in 2018 with “Hope World” and hasn’t stopped since. In 2019, he achieved success with his single “Chicken Noodle Soup” with Becky G.

However, the young rapper made his musical debut with BTS in 2013. J-Hope’s love of dance dates back to his childhood days and later he ventured into singing. Not only did he become the fifth Korean artist to appear on the Billboard 200, but he also had the highest solo K-Pop act on the Billboard 200 to date, according to Spotify.

Appreciation for his solo mixtape skyrocketed when ‘Hope World’ reached No. 35 on the Canadian Albums chart and No. 19 on the list of America’s Best Rap Albums in 2018. In short, the three mixtape tracks on the Rapper, ‘Daydream’, ‘Hope World’, and ‘Hangsang’ all ranked on the world digital songs chart at No. 3, 16, and 24 respectively in 2018.

J-Hope makes history on Spotify

The K-Pop rapper and songwriter duet with Becky G, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. This made him the first BTS member to appear on the Hot 100 as a solo artist. . Now again, J-Hope has added another feather to his glorious ‘solo’ career by reaching 4 million followers on Spotify.

My baby, jung hoseok hobi j-hope, the multitalented golden hyung of bts. A dance prodigy, the main dancer of the biggest boy group in the world, rapper, sub-vocalist, dance leader, writer, producer and charting korean artist in billboard history. LEGEND!#JHOPE4MSPOTIFY pic.twitter.com/Yao3CLvFHY — H☻PE⁷ (@hopeislyfe1) August 31, 2020

His fans can’t keep calm and are calling him a “legend” ever since the news broke online. One fan wrote in praise, “My baby, J- Hope, the all-rounder golden Hyung from BTS. A dance prodigy, the lead dancer of the world’s largest boy group, rapper, sub-vocalist, dance leader, writer, producer, and Korean artist. LEGEND!”.



