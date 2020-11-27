J-Hope on TikTok more CUTE than ever

J-Hope found while quarantining himself a way to have fun, TikTok, did you know?

The 26-year-old BTS member J-Hope during the quarantine in South Korea started using the famous TikTok app the perfect way, keeping himself quite entertained from the comfort of his home.

Given that many days of isolation passed, it is perfectly understandable since, like J-Hope, many people started using this application after a few days.

J-Hope and his TikToks

In fact, on one occasion, J-Hope joined a challenge on this platform where he had to keep his eyes wide open to avoid blinking, which he managed to complete successfully and apparently this fact only left him curious, but after this the Boy BTS continued to test the video modalities available to record and edit their TikToks.

That time, the Golden Hyung said that he was bored so he did the challenge of keeping his eyes open for six seconds, which provided him with some entertainment.

On another occasion Hobi used a filter that records him within multiple frames, which project the same image, but each one behind or ahead by a fraction of a second, which he accompanied with his song ‘Ego’ and within the boxes is shown moving to the beat of the music.

Probably many of his followers will want to replicate the video of J-Hope, taking up the fun idea he has given them for these days of quarantine.

Likewise, J-Hope once shared a clip of the choreography and his song “Chicken Noodle Soup”, which at that time was just released and invited fans to try it and share their own version of the dance with the hashtag #CNSChallenge , even his fellow BTS members V and Jungkook.



