J-Hope nominated MTV Europe Music Awards to ARMY

BTS won four categories at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards and J-Hope decided to dedicate his award to his fans, ARMY. Cute!

On Sunday, November 9, the awards ceremony of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 was held, in this event the K-Pop singers of BTS became the great winners of the day taking the triumph of four categories and it was J-Hope who gave once again shows her love for ARMY.

The band consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook won four awards, including Best Group, in an online night that also featured winners Lady Gaga, DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

The South Korean boy band won ‘Best Group’, ‘Best Fandom’, ‘Best Virtual Live’ with ‘BangBangCon: The Live’ and ‘Best Song’ with the single ‘Dynamite’, the 7 singers and rappers sent a special message thanking to her fans the support they have received.

But when J-Hope took the floor, he dedicated his 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards award to ARMY, the Big Hit Entertainment rapper expressed that he was very happy because his audience deserves that kind of recognition.

Details of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020

An important fact that should be highlighted is the fact that the ‘Best Fandom’ category has been from ARMY for three consecutive years, setting a new mark for awards that recognize the best of international music.

Likewise, the winners of The Big 20 Charts awards were announced, where once again BTS singers and rappers like Hobi now shone in 6 different categories, showing their power and presence on social networks.



