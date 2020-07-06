J-Hope is nominated for the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020

BTS’s J-Hope joins the male stars competing for being on the list of ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020’. BTS’s J-Hope was nominated for a list of ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020 ‘, knows all the details.

J-Hope is one of the idols of K-pop that stands out most for his good character and temperament, the rapper of BTS is a guy full of artistic skills and an impressive visual that has enchanted ARMY .

The main dancer of the Bangtan Boys was announced today as the official nominee for the online contest ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2020’, the annual list is organized by the media ‘ TC Candler & The Independent Critics’.

For several months, the accounts of ‘TC Candler & The Independent Critics’ on social networks have been responsible for gradually revealing the names of international celebrities who will compete for a position in the list of ‘The Most Beautiful Faces’.

Thanks to his popularity, presence and beauty , Hoseok is considered to be crowned the most handsome idol of this year 2020 . The boys of BTS have been nominated in recent years and have positioned themselves in important positions on the list thanks to the support of their fans.

The Instagram of ‘TC Candler & The Independent Critics’ posted a photo of J-Hope, in the description you can read:

J-HOPE : is officially nominated for the 100 Most Beautiful / 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020 . Congratulations!

ARMY expressed all their emotion in the comment box , netizens published messages in support of the interpreter of ‘EGO’, the photo of BTS’s J ung Hoseok already has more than 113,933 thousand likes.

Other members of the Bangtan Boys who have already been nominated to be part of the list ‘The 100 Most Handsome Faces’ are Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V . Congratulations to the BTS singers and rappers !

It was recently revealed that the song ‘Black Swan’ broke an iTunes record, ranking 100th at # 1 on the world chart, Big Hit Entertainment idols are about to surpass their own brand.



