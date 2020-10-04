J-Hope is he really the richest member of BTS?

J-Hope is said to be the richest boy among the BTS members, but is this really the case? Here we tell you.
BTS is a K-Pop group which has broken several records for what would be expected to be millionaires but is this really the case, as well as the claim that J-Hope is the member with the most money?
Some claim that the BTS group, as a brand, is worth more than 3.8 billion dollars. But speaking specifically of J-Hope, J-Hope’s estimated net worth is the highest of the seven members of BTS.
With an estimated net worth of more than $ 12 million, J-Hope outperforms the rest of the guys by at least $ 4 million. Now, each of the BTS members receive the same salary for being part of the band, but it is their solo jobs that have given them so much money.
J-Hope increases his fortune as a solo artist
In fact, J-Hope’s solo mixtape Hope World dominated the charts around the world. Reaching position thirty-eight on the Billboard 200, J-Hope’s album was the highest Korean solo vocalist on the charts.
The other BTS guys have released their own solo work since Hope World’s debut. However, J-Hope’s album is still BTS’s most profitable solo project, and the reason why J-Hope is richer than the other members.
[#오늘의방탄] #BTS in #TheTonightShow Starring Jimmy Fallon 지미 팰런쇼 #BTSWEEK 못 본 사람 없게 해주세요🤩#BTSonFallon_D5 #BTSMONTH #방탄소년단 #BTS_Dynamite #인터내셔널팝케이센세이션썬샤인레인보우트레디셔널트랜스퍼USB허브쉬림프마운틴빌보드핫백1위세번BTS pic.twitter.com/PBCGkFjrj5
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 3, 2020
Wealth from the other BTS
Regardless of participating in K-dramas or releasing their own mixtapes, the rest of the BTS members have an estimated $ 8 million in their personal accounts, making J-Hope’s individual hits the richest member of BTS.