J-Hope goes crazy when he discovers Jungkook’s talent

Jung Hoseok, better known as BTS’s J-Hope, couldn’t hide his excitement at seeing Jungkook’s incredible artistic ability.

BTS shared a heartfelt clip earlier in the year, in which Jungkook is seen scribbling on a blackboard to the tune of the K-pop group’s “Just One Day.” What started out as a simple crescent moon turned into a detailed night sky landscape.

But we weren’t the only ones completely impressed by Jungkook’s abilities. Towards the end of the masterpiece, J-Hope appears and is shocked that his bandmate created a work of art right then and there in 20 minutes.

“I am constantly impressed by people who know how to draw,” he has been heard off-screen. J-Hope returns soon and mischievously asks Kookie if his drawing has any meaning. To which Jungkook replies, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

The “Chicken Noodle Soup” performer then takes a marker and signs his name, and proceeds to joke that his bandmate’s artwork is his. However, it is not the first time that J-Hope and Jungkook have charmed the ARMY with their antics.

J-Hope and Jungkook drive ARMY crazy with their selfies

The guys from BTS attended Bae Chulsoo’s Music Camp radio show in early September. After the members talked about their recent achievement and everything related to BTS, J-Hope pulled out the phone for a quick photo in the waiting room, where he posed with a “welcome” sign.

Right when J-Hope took her first selfie, Jungkook decided to join her and together they took several photos for JungHope’s archive. The golden maknae was in the mood for some nonsense while standing behind BTS’s main dancer and made a couple of funny faces.

즐겁고 감사한 시간이었슴당~💜🧨

끝나고 대기실에서 with 꾸기 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1cyE8hVvln — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 14, 2020

After the selcas, the boy group members posed with the radio show host for some photos. Suga shared a couple of them on Twitter and wrote: “Today was so much fun Sunbae-nim! We will be visiting again next year … without fail #SUGA.



