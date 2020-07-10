J-Hope gets an All-Kill on iTunes with Hope World

The idol would have added a new record with his first mixtape. J-Hope achieved an All Kill with “Hope World” on the iTunes world chart.

Despite being released 2 years ago, Hobi’s mixtape seems to be continuing its success as ARMY is celebrating a new record in the idol’s solo career, we tell you all the details.

On social networks, messages of congratulations and support from ARMY are circulating for J-Hope, as everything would indicate that each song on their album “Hope World” has positioned itself at # 1 on iTunes globally.

2 years ago he made his solo debut and since then he has added a couple of records with his music, one of them was thanks to “Chicken Noodle Soup”, a collaboration he made with Becky G. The hashtag #HopeWorldAllKill occupies the first place in Twitter trends.

Julio has had a great start for BTS, as they have had a series of achievements on said platform, breaking a record that was set 5 years ago. J-Hope has been characterized by having a great talent for dance and rap. The hope and effort to achieve his dreams have helped him achieve a perfect All Kill.

The idol is also recognized for being the hope of the fandom, in relation to his nickname, in addition, he is distinguished for being the most affectionate and kind with and between group members. This achievement would give him the title of being the first Korean soloist to position each of his songs on the chart.

ARMY has shared photos and videos of their favorite J-Hope moments to celebrate, the praise for the idol cannot be missed, as fans recognize each of his abilities and hope that he continues to achieve goals in the future.

About a second mixtape , at the beginning of the year Hobi assured that one of his purposes in 2020 was to release a new album, regardless of the time it takes to release it, but he has not given any more progress since then, although with the free time he has the group postponing their tour, hopefully launch something later in the year.

