The year 2022 ended festively for BTS, especially for J-Hope, who was in New York, showing another incredible demonstration of his skills.

While away from the members, he had fun with a solo performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’Eve, where he sang 3 songs: “= (Equal Sign)”, “Chicken Noodle Soup” in his joint track with Becky G and BTS. “Butter” (Holiday remix).

He officially became the second South Korean soloist to perform at the event, after PSY. It was also J-Hope’s third time on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve after group appearances with BTS in 2017 and 2019.

After his performance in Times Square, J-Hope returned to his hotel room and started a live broadcast to talk to his fans.

When they congratulated him on his brilliant performance, being a perfectionist, J-Hope expressed regret that he could not use his voice to the fullest, and told about the incident with slipping due to rainy weather during his repetition.

Since midnight in Korea, J-Hope has shown all his love for his BTS teammates. He started commenting on “I love you” under the New Year’s posts of the participants on Weverse with cute words and received laughter from them in response.

When fans asked about Jin, who is on mandatory duty, J-Hope told how Jin called him from another phone number.

J-Hope shared: “Shortly before I was going to sleep on the 31st, Gene called me and asked how he was, to which he said, J-Hope, pick up the phone. I told him I didn’t know this number, how would I know it was his number? »

[J-hope #2seok] 20230101

🐿️Jin went to army. I got call from Jin hyung before I went to bed on 31st.

🐹J-hope~

🐿️hyung~ How have you been?

🐹Pick up phone!

🐿️How do I know this number.

🐹J-Hope…#TheAstronaut #Jin pic.twitter.com/xwnZbDKGJe — star_jin (@nightstar1201) January 1, 2023

With a smile on his face, J-Hope talked about how happy he was to hear Jin’s voice. This comforted him, and J-Hope mentioned how he remembers all the time spent with Jin.

He assured fans that Jin looks healthy and feels good. So instead of Jin, he shared that he was fine and asked the fans not to worry.

We love hearing from other members!