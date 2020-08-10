J-Hope fell in love with ARMY with his new look

J-Hope falls in love with the ARMY in the new teaser for “Dynamite”, his new song. The countdown continues, the premiere of him new single is approaching and the first previews have already been revealed. The group scheduled a series of releases until opening day and ARMY fell in love with their new looks.

Through BTS’s official networks, individual teasers for “Dynamite” were released, a song that promises to be a musical explosion before the end of summer. The photographs quickly became a global trend, J-Hope stole the hearts of him entire army of fans.

The idol, who decided to keep him hair black and not dyed it, posed casually in the teaser, with a serious expression and a relaxed posture, Hoseok caused the euphoria of the fans with him new look, because he looks sooo attractive. Heart attack!

J-Hope wears a black shirt, gold necklaces and yellow glasses placed on the back of him head, a casual and youthful outfit that makes him look like a bad boy.

Hobi also decided to comb him hair sideways, leaving him forehead uncovered, a trait that K-pop fans adore in idols, as him bangs often cover this part of him face. J-Hope’s features stand out and if you weren’t in love enough, the idol tried to look intimidating, but a slight pout peeks out on him lips. Awwwww!



