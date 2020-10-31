J-Hope falls in love with his fans with his message in Army

J-Hope fell in love with his fans with an emotional message that he dedicated to them through Dear ARMY, BTS’s new surprise.

There is not a day that the boys of BTS are the subject of conversation on social networks, especially if handwritten letters are published by the seven members, a fact that has caused a stir among fans, who did not expect such detail from the group .

Jin, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin have wanted to make the wait for the premiere of ‘BE’, the new BTS album, more pleasant to their loyal fans with the launch of a series of letters entitled ‘Dear ARMY ‘, in which they express their love and appreciation.

But one of the ones that has attracted the most attention of the ARMY is that of J-Hope, who has been characterized as one of the members of the successful K-Pop band that has the most interaction with his fans within social networks in where he is part.

J-Hope thanks the ARMY for all their support

Hobi’s words in ‘Dear ARMY’ managed to become a trend on social networks almost immediately, because his postcard read the sincere gratitude that the idol felt towards the fans, as he assured that without his support they would not have gotten that far ; In addition, he mentioned that he misses seeing them at concerts.

“We were only able to get here thanks to all of you! Thank you for always being by our side. And… We miss you so much !! Dear ARMY, what are the words that comfort you the most? ” J-Hope wrote on her postcard.

Once again it is shown that J-Hope is one of the members of BTS most loved by the ARMY, because his charisma, humility and simplicity were reflected in this emotional letter, which undoubtedly made more than one fan cry with emotion .

What did you think of J-Hope's words for 'Dear ARMY'? What would you reply to the idol?




