J-Hope explains that his dog has health problems

J-Hope reveals that his dog Mickey has suffered from cataracts, a health problem due to his age. The boys of BTS have shared personal moments with their family, friends and their beloved pets on several occasions. The dog is said to be man’s best friend, so when these creatures suffer it is a difficult time for any owner.

Mickey has been the faithful pet of J-Hope for years, the little Shihtzu breed has been the adoration of the idol since he came into his life. Recently, Hobi decided to share a couple of photos next to his dog via Weverse, but it also broke fans’ hearts due to his condition.

In the photos you can see Mickey, but unfortunately one of his eyes has cataracts, an opacity in the eye that makes them look transparent and causes blindness. The idol did not elaborate on the matter, but accompanied the post with a sad emoji.

On social media, ARMY shared various messages of support for Mickey and J-Hope, as they know that he is very special to the idol. The puppy’s condition can be a problem that occurs with age, the Shihtzu have a life expectancy of 10 to 16 years and over time their physical condition begins to decline.

At the moment, his blindness is only one eye and despite the sad moment, Mickey also stole smiles from ARMY and J-Hope, because in one of the photos he tries to offer his hand to caress him, but was ignored by his pet, the idol added an emoji to show his outrage.

A cataract in dogs can be remedied through an operation, although it is a clear sign of aging. Mickey is very special to J-Hope and expressed him sadness for what him pet has to go through, but both are still equally inseparable.



