J-Hope, Duran Duran and Others Will Appear on The Eve of New Years Rockin’ Eve

BTS’s J-Hope and Duran Duran are two artists scheduled to appear on New Years Rockin’ Eve this year.

On December 31, ABC will open 2023 with a host of live performances and more hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Lisa Koshy live from Times Square in New York.

Elsewhere, there will be pre-recorded performances from Disneyland from artists such as Ali and AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz and The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie and Te, Shaggy and TXT.

Other performances by stars such as Wiz Khalifa, Finneas and Dove Cameron will also be pre-recorded in Los Angeles.

Find full information about the program for the New Year 2022 below.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Sam Ryder announced a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One and iPlayer — “Sam Ryder’s New Year’s Eve All Star”.

The participant who took second place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is going to perform “classical melodies and several special duets” on television on December 31 after the first full-fledged fireworks display in New York since 2019.

Announcing the event on BBC Radio 2 today (22 November), Ryder told Zoe Ball: “I can’t think of a better way to end 2022 than by singing some of my favorite songs with some very special guests.

Earlier this year, J-Hope spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us what it’s like to be the first South Korean artist headlining a major festival in the US, what it’s like to have fans supporting his first solo album, and what’s next. BTS.

“I’ve learned a lot as a solo artist,” he said. “I think I will continue to grow thanks to this album. I would like to show even better music through my solo projects. This experience has had a positive impact on me in general.”

This summer, the 28-year-old musician also released his debut solo album “Jack In The Box”. Thanks to the singles “MORE” and “Arson”, a five-star review noted this work, which Rian Daly of NME called “suggestive and full of fresh new taste”.