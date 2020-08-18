J-Hope Donates Generous For Needy Children

It has been revealed that BTS’s J-Hope has donated 100 million won to children in need through the ChildFund Korea foundation. Hobi commented:

I hope the donation is well delivered to vulnerable children who have been harmed by various social problems, especially children who are experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

The director of ChildFund Korea commented:

We express our deep gratitude to J-Hope of the world famous group BTS for remembering children in difficult financial situations and making continuous donations. ChildFund will follow your precious intentions and will do everything possible to support children who need help.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

It is truly amazing and beautiful to be so humble and kind to these vulnerable people, we respect BTS and all the people in the world who donate and make this world a better place to live even though the world is full of flaws and insecurities than you are. people help us to see. on the positive side. We all love you BTS and I hope you are one of the kind people I love the most💜

She brought a lot of hope to everyone, she gave her shine to everyone, she is our hope J-HOPE, we love you hobi 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

This phrase “BTS fans ARMY have also contributed many significant donations to help with various causes” … makes me proud to be a part of this fandom.

Thank you Hobi for making this world a better place.

