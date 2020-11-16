J-Hope: Details you might not know about the BTS rapper

The vast majority of fans are delighted with J-Hope and his hits that he has released but if you want to know more here some interesting facts about him.

Each of the boys of BTS have a life before being part of the group, some have had a girlfriend, but in that regard not all have had good experiences. In J-Hope’s case, he is currently single and loves his job, but he had a painful past with his girlfriend who left him for someone else.

But for more interesting facts about this artist, Somagnews has done an investigation about it.

J-Hope made his debut on June 13, 2013 as a member of BTS on M’s Mnet, he has the song “No More Dream” from his debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, he is also known under the nicknames Hobi, Golden hyung. , Sunshine, Jay.

Details of J-Hope, before and after BTS

Jung Ho Seok, his real name, was the third member to join the group as a trainee after RM and Suga. Even his stage name, J-Hope, comes out as a desire to represent hope for fans, as well as being “the hope of BTS.”

We know that BTS is a K-pop group made up of seven members, of which three of them are rappers, as it turns out that J-Hope is one of them, the other two are Suga and RM.

The 26-year-old BTS member performs solo songs like “Outro: Ego” and “Trivia: Just Dance”, as well as songs from award-winning groups like “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv.”

When not performing with BTS, J-Hope often releases solo music, including his hit mixtape, Hope World, which has even been inspiration to be the face of his hometown postal agency.

One detail that many did not know is that the video he performed with Becky G, entitled “Chicken Noodle Soup” was made in a “period of rest and relaxation” during 2019.

J-Hope is also known for his big heart, especially when it comes to BTS ARMY. According to Soompi, he made donations to help fund the education of low-income students, as well as a recent separate donation to help those affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.



